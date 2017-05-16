Impact Wrestling Creative Consultant to Head of Creative Dutch Mantel posted some interesting tweets yesterday regarding the company and the Hardys. You can check them out below:

Twitteroids...keep in mind that we're listening to your comments. You are the ultimate judges of what we do. @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 16, 2017

Stories are like pancakes...it always has 2 sides. Wanna hear the other side? Some people won't like it. @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 16, 2017

Folks...there's some things I could tell you that you'd SYH at. You can't write this stuff. Coming soon. Stay tuned. @@RealJeffJarrett — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 16, 2017

Good. I stopped caring when Santa turned out to be FAKE too. BASTAGES. Damn dem reindeer. https://t.co/h8qxRlsLIn — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 16, 2017

The owl is still holding @MATTHARDYBRAND's creation hostage? https://t.co/gwRCWjSxMx — Doug W (@BuddyCopDoug) May 16, 2017

Seriously, very proud of the @IMPACTWRESTLING roster. Great athletes but more importantly, great people. @LeonardAsper — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 16, 2017

One fan responded to Mantel and pleaded that they come to an agreement with Matt and Reby Hardy, stating that the fans want it and "you stand to benefit from the overflow exposure." Hardy responded to the fan, noting that Impact Wrestling "has a chance to" come to an agreement and he hopes that they "do the right thing", as seen below:

They have a chance to. Hope they do the right thing. I adore most people there.. Hope a couple of bad apples don't spoil the bunch for them. https://t.co/kTr3smTxix — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 16, 2017

