Impact Wrestling Creative Consultant to Head of Creative Dutch Mantel posted some interesting tweets yesterday regarding the company and the Hardys. You can check them out below:









One fan responded to Mantel and pleaded that they come to an agreement with Matt and Reby Hardy, stating that the fans want it and "you stand to benefit from the overflow exposure." Hardy responded to the fan, noting that Impact Wrestling "has a chance to" come to an agreement and he hopes that they "do the right thing", as seen below:


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles