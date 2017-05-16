- Above is the latest episode of "The Question Mark" with Shane Helms, Trevor Lee, Eli Drake, Brandi Rhodes, James Storm, ODB, Impact Grand Champion Moose, Ethan Carter III and others talking about what they do with their free time.

- The GFW Tag Team Title tournament will continue on this Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode with Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid taking on Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX. Garza and Laredo defeated Idris Abraham and Hakim Zane in a first-round match last week. As noted, the show will also feature James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III and Ultimate X with Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett vs. Impact X Division Champion Low Ki.

- There will be a special Impact Viewing Party on Friday, May 26th in Manchester, England at the Shooters location inside The Printworks. Rockstar Spud, Grado, Jeremy Borash and Impact Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be appearing. Below is a promo for the event with JB talking about Impact's connection to the UK fans:

Great night of fun at @MancShooters! Friday, May 26th! VIP Tix avail tomorrow! Watch IMPACT on @SpikeTVUK w/ us!https://t.co/8JJIF5zr00 pic.twitter.com/J7eEx7Mj54 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2017

