- As noted, The Miz will return to MTV tonight to host the reunion for "The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions" competition at 8pm EST. This will air right before the season premiere of MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros" competition, which features CM Punk as one of the pros. The six-week competition, filmed last month in California, features pro athletes going against MTV Challenge champions with $100,000 up for grabs to be split between one man and one woman. Money won by the athletes will go to a charity of their choice. Punk is listed as a UFC fighter and will be competing on behalf of the PAWS Chicago charity.
Punk can be seen in the trailer above.
- WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $19.50 per share. Today's high was $19.71 and the low was $19.35.
As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new "No Good Dean Goes Unhinged" t-shirt for WWE Interconitnental Champion Dean Ambrose and new Metals die-cast figures.
