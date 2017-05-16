- WWE posted this video of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Randy Orton and other Superstars thanking Europe for the two-week tour that wrapped this past weekend.

- As seen below, Enzo Amore made a surprise visit at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Newark, NY to give away a bunch of sneakers from Champs Sports:

#WWE Superstar @real1 visits @BGCA_Clubs of Newark & donates sneakers to kids for being STARS in their community! pic.twitter.com/C3f9lnpYOx — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) May 16, 2017

Nothin #SAWFT bout givin back ??? @champssports .... let's lace em up!!! ????#ForTheYouth: stay tuned! A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on May 16, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.