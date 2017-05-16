Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- The standard intro video opens tonight's WWE SmackDown.

- We're live from Manchester, New Hampshire as the pyro goes off inside the SNHU Arena. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton. Tom hypes tonight's show.

- WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is in the ring for his own version of Chris Jericho's Highlight Reel, complete with the Jeri-Tron and all. Owens welcomes us and says he's taking The Highlight Reel over because the original host will never, ever bee seen again. We see a replay of Jericho losing his rematch two weeks ago and the post-match attack from Owens. Fans boo Owens.

Owens says Jericho was obsessed with scarves, gifts and lists but the only list he is on now is the injured list, and that's because of Owens. Owens says what he did to Jericho is just a sneak preview of what he's going to do to AJ Styles at Backlash on Sunday. Fans boo. Now that that is out of the way, Owens wants to introduce his guest and he wants to do it French, because he can. AJ's music interrupts instead and out he comes to a pop.

AJ watched Owens steal Jericho's thunder and everything else for a year but didn't think he would stoop this low. Owens disagrees and wonder what the hell AJ is doing here because he would never invite AJ on his show. Fans chant AJ's name. AJ promises to beat Owens for the title on Sunday and bring it back to the good 'ol US-of-A. Fans chant USA now. AJ wants to fight tonight and not wait until Sunday. The music interrupts and out comes Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers. Jinder says he was supposed to be the guest on The Highlight Reel. Owens calls AJ a rude American who put his nose where he doesn't belong. Jinder says what will happen at Backlash is exactly what happened last week. He shows us video of himself getting the pin on Randy Orton during last week's tag match. Jinder says he will become WWE Champion on Sunday. AJ tells him to focus on tonight or he might not make it to Backlash.

Jinder quotes Ghandi but gets the "what!?" treatment as he speaks from the ramp. Jinder says AJ will lose tonight just like Orton will lose at Backlash. Owens says AJ is in for a rough week with losses to Jinder and himself. AJ enters the ring now and Owens scrambles to the floor. AJ tells Owens to run while he can because he won't be running anywhere on Sunday. AJ says tonight is about he and Jinder. He tells Jinder to come down to the ring so he can start The AJ Styles Highlight Reel. Jinder heads to the ring as we go to commercial.

