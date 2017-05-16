Erick Rowan made an appearance on Tonight's Talking Smack and requested a match with Luke Harper as he is still upset with Harper for leaving The Wyatt Family. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted the match and made it official for WWE Backlash on Sunday.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's pay-per-view in Chicago:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.