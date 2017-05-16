- We first exclusively reported in March that Eva Marie is done with WWE and the company will not be renewing her contract when it expires. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that producers of Total Divas have been interviewing potential replacements for Eva for the next season, with Charlotte being one of the women they've spoken with. Filming for the new season begins next month with Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya and Naomi being confirmed to return.

WWE CFO George A. Barrios will speak at the 2017 Needham Emerging Technology Conference in New York on Thursday. His remarks are expected to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET.

- Drew Gulak posted the backstage photo below with Randy Orton, which was playing off of Orton's controversial tweets from this past weekend.

