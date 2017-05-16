- This WWE SmackDown Fallout video from this week features Carmella and James Ellsworth after Carmella's non-title win over SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Carmella says there were a lot of distractions out there but she still managed to beat the champ fair and square, which makes her #1 contender as far as she's concerned. Ellsworth says the title will soon look better than ever around Carmella's waist.

- As seen on this week's WWE 205 Live, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese attacked Mustafa Ali before Ali's match with Nese and left him laying. WWE posted an update on Ali after the show and noted that he was evaluated by WWE medical personnel before being taken to a local medical facility.

- As noted, this week's Talking Smack episode saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon grant Erick Rowan a match against Luke Harper at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Below is a quick clip from that segment:

