- This WWE SmackDown Fallout video from this week features Carmella and James Ellsworth after Carmella's non-title win over SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Carmella says there were a lot of distractions out there but she still managed to beat the champ fair and square, which makes her #1 contender as far as she's concerned. Ellsworth says the title will soon look better than ever around Carmella's waist.
- As noted, this week's Talking Smack episode saw SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon grant Erick Rowan a match against Luke Harper at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Below is a quick clip from that segment:
Per #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon, @ERICKROWAN will face his former brethren @LukeHarperWWE at #WWEBacklash! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/3dlRpRtzsu— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2017
