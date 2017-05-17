Source: Talk In Jericho

Chris Jericho recently spoke with fellow professional wrestling legend Batista, also known as Dave Bautista, on Talk Is Jericho. Among many other things, Batista stated that he watches WWE sporadically and that he is a big fan of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

When asked whether he still watches WWE programming, Batista indicated that though he has not watched in a while, he does tune in from time to time. Moreover, 'The Animal' admitted that he is a big fan of Wyatt.

"I haven't watched in a long time, but, yeah, I was watching kind of once in a while. Well, the new guys that I did like, they're not really new anymore. Bray Wyatt. I thought he was incredible. I love everything about that kid."

On the subject of Wyatt, Batista shared that he would have liked to have worked with 'The Eater Of Worlds'. Batista said that Wyatt is very athletic for a husky fellow and that he is strong on the microphone.

"I would've loved to have worked with him. Yeah, and super athletic. He can go! I love that kid. He can run his mouth too. And personally I just like him." Batista observed, "[there is] nothing real pretentious about him. He just wants to work and have good matches and I think he's super talented. But he'd be at the top of my list."

Also during the podcast, Batista claimed that he would like to work with his close personal friend Titus O'Neil.

"Titus is my boy. I would love to go and do something with him, whether it's against him or tag with him, but I'd love it just so I can say that we did because we have never gotten the chance to work together and I've known him for years."

Batista opined that O'Neil's WWE suspension was handled poorly and that 'The Real Deal' should have made a million-dollar move out of WWE.

"I told him he should have left the WWE after he got suspended. I said, 'dude, I would have been out of there.' No, I hated it because I thought that was a conversation Vince should have pulled him aside and said, 'don't ever f--king do that again' and it never would have happened again. It should have been a man-to-man thing if he had such an issue with it, which I could see a point where he may. It's just bad timing. But Vince is a playful guy. We're always grabbing each other. He always wants to wrestle. And once you get the mindset that you guys are on those terms, that's what it is. Don't just change your mind, man, because of the timing."

Batista reflected, "I hated to see it and I felt like it was such a slap in the face and I really felt like it was spit right in his face. Also suspended him right through WrestleMania. You don't do that. A guy busts his ass all year long and then you take that away from him?"

Batista averred that O'Neil has a universe of career options outside of WWE such as coaching football or public speaking, but 'The Gator' refuses to hang up his wrestling boots because of his passion for the genre.

"He could do numerous things and he's not making a ton of money with the company, so I think he could easily transition into something else, but he just loves [professional] wrestling. He grew up a fan. This is his dream and he's not giving it up till they force him out the doors. He's not giving it up!"

