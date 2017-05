- Above is the latest edition of The Fight Network's "Adaptation" profiling Impact Wrestling Knockout Allie.

- Former TNA President Dixie Carter noted on Instagram that she is in Ireland filming a TV show for the ITV Network.

- Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Al Snow was arrested on Monday night in Winchester, KY. We hope to have more soon, but all we know right now is that the charge was for "failure to appear" and he was released on $234 bond. You can check out his mugshot below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.