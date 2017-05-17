Source: Busted Open Radio

Ring Of Honor star Adam Cole was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave Lagreca & Bully Ray to talk about his pending free agency status. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, again, I'll explain it as best I can because the truth of the matter is, as both as you guys know it's almost impossible to predict what'll happen. But for me, here's the situation I'm in, for the first time in seven years I'm a free agent. This is the first time in a really long time I have not been signed to Ring Of Honor whatsoever. So for me at 27-years-old, I for the first time really want to just branch out and see what exactly is available and what is being offered to me.

"I haven't made a decision whether or not I'm staying, I haven't made a decision on whether or not I'm leaving, I haven't had those conversations yet. But for me, I feel like if I don't at least explore or check out the possibility or option of what's out there, I'm always going to wonder. So that's where I stand right now. It's nerve racking because so much of this I can't control. So much of pro wrestling you can't control. But at the same time, I'm not denying it's not an exciting time for me as well. I know that some options and some availability is a possibility for me, so I think it creates an interesting time for the Adam Cole brand."

If there is a place he'd rather be:

"No. Because again, the factors are so different for me. I love, love Ring Of Honor. I've been here for a really long time. I wouldn't be where I'm at if it weren't for Ring Of Honor, but again I don't know what's out there. I don't know if something else will make me happier. I don't know if something else would put me in a situation where I would rather be there. Again, too many unknown factors with me right now. Too many."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

