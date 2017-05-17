We first reported early this morning that former WWE and ECW star Al Snow was arrested on Monday night in Winchester, KY. The charge was for "failure to appear" and he was released on $234 bond.

Snow took to Twitter to explain his arrest, saying that it stemmed from a ticket he received two years ago for a broken tail light and expired insurance card:




Once again, you can check out Al's mugshot below:

