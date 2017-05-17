We first reported early this morning that former WWE and ECW star Al Snow was arrested on Monday night in Winchester, KY. The charge was for "failure to appear" and he was released on $234 bond.

Snow took to Twitter to explain his arrest, saying that it stemmed from a ticket he received two years ago for a broken tail light and expired insurance card:

To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from 2 years ago,broken light & expired insurance ID card,took care of it but thanks to a typo — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017

There was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of,my car was having trouble 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017

In and paid a 234 dollar fine and was released . A typo resulted in my arrest,and now I've spent time in the big house lol Be careful — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) May 17, 2017

Once again, you can check out Al's mugshot below:

