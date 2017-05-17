- We noted earlier that Cesaro, Bayley and Apollo Crews visited the famed Charlemagne Chocolate Factory in Liege, Belgium while on tour with WWE last week, helping to create their own custom chocolates. WWE posted this video from the trip.

- WWE officials are planning a special Survivor Series-themed DVD set, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com . No word yet on when the set will be released but it's likes coming out in November as it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the big event, which first took place in 1987. Survivor Series will take place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston this year.

- As noted, WWE has signed indie women's wrestler Kennadi Brink to work as a referee. Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter and congratulated his former student on making it to WWE with the following tweet:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.