- We noted earlier that Cesaro, Bayley and Apollo Crews visited the famed Charlemagne Chocolate Factory in Liege, Belgium while on tour with WWE last week, helping to create their own custom chocolates. WWE posted this video from the trip.
- As noted, WWE has signed indie women's wrestler Kennadi Brink to work as a referee. Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter and congratulated his former student on making it to WWE with the following tweet:
CONGRATS @Team3DAcademy grad. @LadyKBrink. We are very happy for you! You earned it. Good luck @WWENXT ?? pic.twitter.com/hGj9E8qVps— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 17, 2017
