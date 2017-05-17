Source: ESPN

Will Ospreay spoke with ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I am contracted. At the end of it, I'm with Ring of Honor, I'm with New Japan. I've got no choice. They say jump, I saw how high? Would I like to change? Absolutely, but I need to able to show them I'm worth something now, and this is how I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna spend two years with Ring of Honor under contract, and then I'm gonna say, 'Hey, I'm gonna do what I want to do.' I want to be able to offer them something by going around and performing, not just at Ring of Honor, not just at New Japan, but the world. Does that mean I want to go to WWE? Not right now, no, 'cause it's not what I want. I just want to be me and I want to be happy. My happiness comes way before priorities."

The recent critique on independent wrestling matches:



"I thought it was really funny. I do agree a bit, quite a lot of it. I do feel like wrestling has become very similar [in style], but just listen to that crowd from New York. It is that format, and everyone was going insane. I don't know what to say but ... dive."

Retiring at 30:

"I'm living this dream and doing so much, but my goal, to be honest, is to retire at the age of 30 and have a house and just stay in England and just chill out and help the independent wrestling scene. That's my goal, but I don't think that'll ever happen. I think I'll stay with New Japan for the rest of my life, if I'm honest. I love it there."

Will Ospreay also discussed being a superhero, the best athletes in wrestling, and Pete Dunne. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

