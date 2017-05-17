- TiqIQ sent word that this Sunday's WWE Backlash at the Allstate Arena is not yet sold out, with available tickets from Ticketmaster ranging from $55 - $900. The secondary market is providing some decent alternatives, with 100's level tickets on TicketIQ starting $15 below face value. Overall, the average ticket price is 20% cheaper than 2016's Payback Pay-Per-View at the same arena.

- This Saturday's NXT Takeover: Chicago, emanating from Allstate Arena the night before, is also not yet sold out. As of Wednesday morning, about 600 tickets were available on Ticketmaster, ranging from $20 - $70. However, TicketIQ does note that ringside seats are sold out from the venue, with about 170 are available on the resale market from $80 here

- For today only, you can save up to 30% off sweatshirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- Former WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley commented on Facebook this week on Braun Strowman's injury, which is expected to keep him off of television until July. Foley noted that while they were adversaries onscreen, Strowman was always always eager to learn as much as possibly off-camera. You can check out his post below:

SAD NEWS FOR STROWMAN

I was very sorry to hear that an elbow injury could sideline Braun Strowman for as long as six months. He may have threatened me on a weekly basis when I was GM, but when the cameras were off, he was always eager to learn as much as he possibly could. I wish him a full and speedy recovery, and I hope I get to see that Strowman/Lesnar match at a later date. What do you think the future holds in store for Strowman?

