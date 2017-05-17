- Above is the full match between Ricochet and Will Ospreay from May of 2016. You may remember this match caused some controversy when Vader bashed it on Twitter after seeing a gif of the two wrestlers perform. Ospreay and Vader had a bit of a Twitter battle before the two had a match in Revolution Pro Wrestling, Vader went on to win the match.

announced they will be holding a US Press Conference for the upcoming G1 Special on July 1 and 2 in Long Beach, California. It will be held tomorrow (May 18) at 7pm EST and can be seen on NJPW English Facebook page

- NJPW also gave health updates on Tomoaki Honma and Katsuyori Shibata. After receiving a neck injury from a DDT off the second rope, Honma was moved to a rehabilitation hospital in Osaka where he began muscle training, under doctor permission, along with light running. He doesn't have a discharge date yet. In regards to Shibata - who was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and needed surgery after his match against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Sakura Genesis - was moved to the hospital's general ward. He is walking and talking, but NJPW said, "it is impossible to comment right now on any possible after-effects due to his condition." You can read the full article by clicking here.

- Earlier today, the first Best of the Super Juniors show took place. This round-robin styled tournament includes some of the best junior heavyweights in the world. Here are the results:

Block A

Taka Michinoku defeated Jushin Thunder Liger

Ricochet defeated Taichi

Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay

Dragon Lee defeated Hiromu Takahashi

Block B

Volador Jr. defeated Tiger Mask

ACH defeated BUSHI

El Desperado defeated KUSHIDA

Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

