You may remember this match caused some controversy when Vader bashed it on Twitter after seeing a gif of the two wrestlers perform. Ospreay and Vader had a bit of a Twitter battle before the two had a match in Revolution Pro Wrestling, Vader went on to win the match.
- NJPW also gave health updates on Tomoaki Honma and Katsuyori Shibata. After receiving a neck injury from a DDT off the second rope, Honma was moved to a rehabilitation hospital in Osaka where he began muscle training, under doctor permission, along with light running. He doesn't have a discharge date yet. In regards to Shibata - who was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and needed surgery after his match against Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Sakura Genesis - was moved to the hospital's general ward. He is walking and talking, but NJPW said, "it is impossible to comment right now on any possible after-effects due to his condition." You can read the full article by clicking here.
- Earlier today, the first Best of the Super Juniors show took place. This round-robin styled tournament includes some of the best junior heavyweights in the world. Here are the results:
Block A
Taka Michinoku defeated Jushin Thunder Liger
Ricochet defeated Taichi
Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay
Dragon Lee defeated Hiromu Takahashi
Block B
Volador Jr. defeated Tiger Mask
ACH defeated BUSHI
El Desperado defeated KUSHIDA
Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
