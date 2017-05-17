- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Manchester, NH.

WWE has plans to release a "1997: Dawn of the Attitude" DVD this coming October, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com . The set will look at the beginning of The Attitude Era with Steve Austin, DX, The Hart Foundation, Kane, the Montreal Screwjob and more.

- As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is featured with his Baywatch co-stars on the cover of the weekend issue of Parade. Baywatch hits theaters next Thursday, May 25th and already has a big buzz going on social media.

Thank U @ParadeMagazine for heating up our summer w/ my awesome co-stars. Even Zac's feet have abs. What an a**hole. #Baywatch MAY 25 ???? pic.twitter.com/nUQVEQaCuM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 17, 2017

