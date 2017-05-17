- As noted, tonight's "Takeover: Chicago" go-home edition of WWE NXT will feature appearances from NXT Champion Bobby Roode and #1 contender Hideo Itami. WWE posted this promo for the two going into tonight's show.

Cathy Kelley noted on Twitter that she will be working this week's NXT Road Trip live events going into Takeover weekend. No word yet on if she may be helping with hosting the live events or filming material but she tweeted the following:

tagging along on the pre #NXTTakeOver road trip. see ya soon #NXTHighlandHeights, #NXTEvansville, and (home) Chicagooooo ???? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 17, 2017

- NXT posted another new teaser for the Mattel announcement that will be made before Takeover this coming Saturday night. It appears a new line of NXT toys will be released. You can see the latest teaser below:

Redesign your toy shelf. Rebuild your collection. Reclaim your sense of excitement when @Mattel reveals wha''s next on Saturday, May 20. pic.twitter.com/Vash5Z3Q3U — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 17, 2017

For those who missed it, below are the two teasers from earlier this week:

Good luck trying to "go to sleep" these next few nights as @Mattel's May 20 announcement draws closer! pic.twitter.com/C1X5bayGPG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2017

You'll go "bananas" for @Mattel's exciting announcement on Saturday, May 20! pic.twitter.com/R8hPeYi6zf — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2017

