- As noted, tonight's "Takeover: Chicago" go-home edition of WWE NXT will feature appearances from NXT Champion Bobby Roode and #1 contender Hideo Itami. WWE posted this promo for the two going into tonight's show.
tagging along on the pre #NXTTakeOver road trip. see ya soon #NXTHighlandHeights, #NXTEvansville, and (home) Chicagooooo ????— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 17, 2017
- NXT posted another new teaser for the Mattel announcement that will be made before Takeover this coming Saturday night. It appears a new line of NXT toys will be released. You can see the latest teaser below:
Redesign your toy shelf. Rebuild your collection. Reclaim your sense of excitement when @Mattel reveals wha''s next on Saturday, May 20. pic.twitter.com/Vash5Z3Q3U— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 17, 2017
For those who missed it, below are the two teasers from earlier this week:
Good luck trying to "go to sleep" these next few nights as @Mattel's May 20 announcement draws closer! pic.twitter.com/C1X5bayGPG— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2017
You'll go "bananas" for @Mattel's exciting announcement on Saturday, May 20! pic.twitter.com/R8hPeYi6zf— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.