Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson becoming the next President of the United States may not be that far-fetched. In a new poll by Public Policy Polling, voters were asked who they would support between Johnson and President Donald Trump in 2020 if Johnson were to run as a Democrat. The results were pretty convincing.

According to the poll, Johnson leads Trump 42/37. He also wins over 15% of people who votes for Trump last fall.

"36% of voters see Johnson favorably to 13% with a negative view of him, although 50% of voters have no opinion about him either way," Public Policy Polling stated. "Both Democrats (38/15) and Republicans (31/17) see him positively."

Talk of The Rock running for President has heated up since Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer, won the Presidency last November. Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore recently endorsed The Rock, telling Variety, "Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f—ing Rock!"

See Also Mick Foley On If He Would For The Rock As President, How Rock Should Run

In a recent interview with GQ, The Rock, who is a registered independent, said that running for President was "a real possibility." He also talked about President Trump, and how he would do things differently.

"With any job you come into, you've got to prove yourself," Rock said. "Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn't shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we'd do is we'd come and sit down and we'd talk about it. It's hard to categorize right now how I think he's doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.

"I'd like to see a better leadership. I'd like to see a greater leadership. When there's a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you're in a disagreement with—for example, the media—I feel like it informs me that I could be better. We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s--t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we've got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you're setting is 'Now I'm shutting you out. And you can't come.' [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president—I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there's a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I'm not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it."

Who would you vote for in a potential Rock vs. Donald Trump Presidential election in 2020? Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Todd Bridge contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.