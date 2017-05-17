- Ryback was scheduled to wrestle at this past weekend's NWA Ringside event in Kingsport, TN, however was only able to sign autographs and didn't wrestle. Ryback recently underwent surgery, so he will be out of action for a little while.

"We are excited to be here, it is my first time in Pakistan. I have heard that fans here are really incredibly passionate and excited for wrestling," said Barrett. "It is going to be an incredible experience, we have got some of the best wrestlers in Pakistan, fans here will have a great time," he added.

- Just a reminder that Goldberg will be taking over the Sugar Factory Fashion Show this Saturday in Las Vegas for a special meet and greet from 2-5 p.m. For $75 fans will have the opportunity for a VIP experience to take selfies with Goldberg, get an autographed picture and try the Goldburger, the monster hamburger named after the former WWE Universal Champion accompanied by fries and an Insane Milkshake or beer. For $20 fans have the chance for a selfie and signed photo. You can make your reservations by calling (702) 685-0483 or check out sugarfactory.com for more information.

