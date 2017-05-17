Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.
It all comes down to opportunity as @KassiusOhno takes on @AndradeCienWWE TONIGHT on @WWENXT at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/49hfjZlasW pic.twitter.com/4F7vBVZ4Mt— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.