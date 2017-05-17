- WWE posted this video of Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside with Chinese recruits Zhao Xia, Leo Gao and Cheng Yuxiang as they get behind the wheel for the first time since arriving in the United States.

The Miz appeared on ESPN SportsNation earlier today and will be co-hosting the show for the rest of the week, beginning at 4pm EST.

- Fast Track Events has announced special "Evening with John Cena: The Untold Story, In His Words" events for Australia in early July. The first event will be on Friday, July 7th on the Gold Coast. The second show will take place the next night in Melbourne and then the series will wrap that Sunday night in Sydney. Australian TV host Karl Stefanovic will be hosting the event and there will be a live audience Q&A after.

Promotional material for the event reads like this, "A world exclusive event, Live on stage! A Global Superstar who's adored by millions around the world. Philanthropist, Pro Wrestler, Rapper, Actor, and TV Host. John Cena is a modern day success story, hear his story live on stage."

Pre-sale information and full details are at the link in this tweet from Cena:

