The Sun reports that 5 Star Wrestling promoter Daniel Hinkles is offering $1 million to former WWE Champion CM Punk to make a return to the ring on 5 Star's 128-man tournament that begins on June 10th in Liverpool.

Hinkles said:

"We've been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I've tried going through friends in the industry, I've gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It's a genuine offer. We'd love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him."

Punk has been away from pro wrestling since leaving WWE in January 2014. He lost his MMA debut for UFC in September 2016 and has hoped to make another return to the Octagon but nothing has been announced.

The 5 Star promoter continued:

"It doesn't get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK. A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too. We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk's name is on everybody's wish list and we're willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn't have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about."

