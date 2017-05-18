The initial betting odds for the Sunday's WWE Backlash have been set by Irish sports book Paddy Power. Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent the following:

Right now the projected winners would be Randy Orton, The Usos, AJ Styles, the team of Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Luke Harper, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.

So far the only changes since these odds have been posted were the odds going slightly more in favor of Nakamura and slightly in the direction of Erick Rowan, even though Harper is still very favored in that match. More line moves are expected and these tend to be dramatic once the odds hit the global markets as they will later this week.

Even though AJ Styles is projected to beat Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, this does not necessarily mean he will walk out champion as a count out or DQ is possible.

These are fractional odds, meaning betting the number on the right of the forward slash would potentially win the number on the right. So if the right number is greater than the left number this indicated the favorite to win and vice versa.

WWE Championship

Randy Orton(c) 1/6 vs Jinder Mahal 7/2

United States Championship

Kevin Owens(c) (even) vs AJ Styles 8/11

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) 4/6 vs Breezango 11/10

Sami Zayn 5/4 vs Baron Corbin 5/4

6 Woman Tag Match

Naomi(c), Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch 4/9 vs Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina 13/8

Shinsuke Nakamura 2/9 vs Dolph Ziggler 11/4

Luke Harper 4/6 vs Erick Rowan 11/10

