UFC president Dana White was in Boston Wednesday night to watch the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the contest, White appeared on the post-game show on TNT and stated that he has signed Conor McGregor to fight Floyd Mayweather.

Before you get too excited, though, all that means is that White, McGregor and the UFC have come to terms on the deal. All sides must now get with Mayweather's team to complete the fight.

"McGregor's side is done, I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now," White said, "I got one side done, now it's time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with [Al] Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's going to happen."

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, confirmed the news with a message on his official website.

"It is an honor to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management," McGregor said. "The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

McGregor also snapped a picture with his newborn child, saying "Let's go get some boxing ones now son."





Let's go get some boxing ones now son. pic.twitter.com/KwBkFriTto — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2017

