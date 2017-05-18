- Above is a preview for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode.

- Below is the latest video looking at Rockstar Spud's recovery following the recent attack from Swoggle (Hornswoggle). Swoggle still has "WWE" in his Twitter handle, which was tagged by Impact in the video description. They wrote, "A few weeks ago @RockstarSpud was attacked by @wwehornswoggle on #IMPACTWrestling. Will #RockstarSpud recover? He has vowed to return."

