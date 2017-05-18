- Above is Ricochet's profile for the Best of the Super Juniors 24 tournament.

- On May 16, New Japan Pro Wrestling President, Takaaki Kidani, unveiled the company's plans both in Japan and the U.S. With projected sales of 4.5 billion Yen (roughly $45 million) in 2018, NJPW is looking to boost the company through a "Live, Digital, and Global Strategy."

In regards to the live strategy they want to sell 40,000+ tickets at the Tokyo Dome for their annual Wrestle Kingdom event by 2020, along with an increased house show attendance. Digital strategy involves a goal of 100,000 subscribers to NJPW World, which would make it Japan's biggest streaming service. They are currently at 50,000 with 10,000 of those outside of Japan. NJPW World was recently redesigned for easier navigation for their overseas fans and will be adding Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV as new ways to access the service. Global strategy includes the upcoming G1 Special, along with "a functioning US subsidiary next year, as well as a dojo based in America, and the IWGP US title announced at ROH's War of the Worlds event this past weekend."

You can read the full article here. As a reminder, NJPW will be holding a U.S. Press Conference later today at 7pm EST, which you can watch on their English Facebook page by clicking here.

- NJPW Star, Hiroshi Tanahashi is out of action as he ruptured his right distal bicep tendon during his tour in North America. He was scheduled to work non-tournament matches during the Best of the Super Juniors 24 tournament, but will instead be out until a June 9 event. He's also scheduled to work their Dominion show on June 11.

- Earlier today was day two of the Best of the Super Juniors 24 tournament. Here are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Tomoyuki Oka, Hirai Kawato & Tiger Mask IV defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi, Syota Umino & Katsuya Kitamura

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated ACH & Volador Jr.

* Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga defeated David Finlay, Hanson & Raymond Rowe

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito defeated KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, Juice Robinson & Satoshi Kojima

A Block

* Taichi defeated TAKA Michinoku

* Dragon Lee defeated Marty Scurll

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Jushin Thunder Liger

* Will Ospreay defeated Ricochet

A Block Standings

Dragon Lee – 4

Will Ospreay – 2

Ricochet – 2

Marty Scurll – 2

Taichi – 2

TAKA Michinoku – 2

Hiromu Takahashi – 2

Jushin Thunder Liger – 0

B Block Standings

ACH – 2

El Desperado – 2

Ryusuke Taguchi – 2

Volador Jr. – 2

BUSHI – 0

KUSHIDA – 0

Tiger Mask IV – 0

Yoshinobu Kanemaru – 0

