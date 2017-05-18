Source: USA Today

Marty Scurll spoke with USA Today's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Half the crowd would be wearing my Villain shirts, with the other half wearing Bullet Club, Bucks, or Omega shirts. I gathered that together we could literally rule the wrestling world together. The Bucks are the best shirt-selling Americans on the indies, Kenny Omega is the best-selling Canadian, and 'The Villain' is the best-selling for the British. We have all corners covered, and Japan will be much of the same...[The] Bullet Club is now complete. We have all countries represented. We are Bullet Club worldwide. We will continue to push boundaries and rewrite the rules of pro wrestling—not what pro wrestling 'should be', but what it 'can be'—and, most importantly, continue to be the most entertaining acts in pro wrestling. We'll hit the mainstream, and you can watch us along the whole way on 'Being The Elite'. It's an amazing time to be a wrestler and a fan of wrestling. Wrestling is cool again."

Facing CM Punk:

"I am goal driven, but a lot of them are things you may not suspect. I'd like to bring CM Punk out of retirement and wrestle him, that would be pretty cool, wouldn't it? That's a 'dream match' of mine."

Randy Orton's comments on independent wrestling:

"Great stuff, Randy Orton. Bashing Ospreay is one of my favorite things to do. In fact, Orton might be one of the few people in the world who can hang villainy with the Villain. We could team up and he could hit the RKO to set up the Chicken Wing. Two super-over finishers there, it'd be money."

Marty Scurll also discussed the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

