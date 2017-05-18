Source: Mirror

Stephanie McMahon spoke to Mirror on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"There will never be another Undertaker... and everyone feels the same whether it's backstage or out in the arena. I think that everyone that is part of the WWE Universe is a fan of The Undertaker. There will never be anyone [else] like him."

How long she's known The Undertaker:

"Yeah. Ha ha. He would say 'maybe not that little'. He'd say 'I'm not that old'. I've known him for a very long time. He's almost like a brother to me."

Working for her Dad, Vince McMahon:

"Working for my dad is incredibly challenging, in a variety of ways. It can be challenging from a family standpoint, right, because I think sometimes working with family you take certain things for granted, and that can be challenging, as I keep saying! But from an opportunistic standpoint, I would never have had the opportunities that I have been given and afforded if it weren't for my father. I think you have to work that much harder when you are part of the family to prove yourself and to keep growing, but again those are the best life lessons that you can possibly have. The best part of working together, at least in my family, is this incredible shared passion. We all love what we do. To be able to bring different aspects of that passion literally to the table is a unique proposition and one I would never give up."

Stephanie McMahon also discussed growing up around other Superstars, like Andre the Giant, and the WWE Women's Division. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.