Former TNA and WWE Wrestler, Shelly Martinez, talked about her upcoming retirement and overcoming some of the past issues she's had with Batista. She took to her YouTube channel to help clear up some of the confusion about his past and future. You can listen to all of her comments in the video above.

After two upcoming appearances in Texas and Germany, Shelly expects to be finished with in-ring action for good.

"I think after those two bookings, I'm pretty much done with in-ring stuff. Sad, but true. I think the time has definitely come and [some] of the – I guess you would say – 'signs' that I know that wrestling is done for me [are]."

One of the reasons were where she currently lives (Hollywood) along with her new boyfriend, who is not involved in the wrestling business and has brought her some balance. The other being because she lives in Hollywood, she is seeing Batista's face all over billboards, currently, because of his involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

"I've been having a really hard time the last couple months, because here I live in Hollywood – the movie capital – and Guardians of the Galaxy has been promoted and now is out. Now, for those of you who know, that me and Dave Bautista got in a fight backstage, blah blah blah, that's how I got fired [from WWE]. So it's been interesting for me, driving around town and then I just see Dave Bautista's face everywhere, or I'm sitting at home and then I see Dave Bautista."

Shelly mentioned how she did a lot of healing since that time and she found seeing Batista everywhere was now making her depressed.

"I was finding myself getting depressed. I'd find myself depressed and I'd wonder 'Why am I depressed?' and I would kind of backtrack my day and a lot of times it was triggered by Batista."

Ultimately, she spoke about how she is just "tired" of what comes along with being in the pro wrestling industry.

"I'm tired of the 'BS,' I'm tired of the fake and phony. I'm tired of getting 'butthurt' because I think person 'A' and 'B' are my friends, but then person 'C' shows me that they are not. And I just want to move forward...I'm not upset, it's just a weird feeling that for 17 years of my life, I've dedicated myself to wrestling. So, it's weird. It's weird to think of it not being in my life."

Finally, Shelly summarized why pro wrestling wasn't worth the physical exertion any longer.

"I'm an idiot, because I let people body slam me on the concrete. I don't know, I guess all in all it's just not worth it to me anymore. My goal was to be in WWE, [and I] did it."

