Source: For The Win

WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" blog to promote NXT "Takeover: Chicago" on Saturday. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

"This has been a learning curve for me. It's been a lot of fun learning and trying to get better."

"A lot of (the difference) is the presentation, but your performance has to match the presentation. The 'It Factor' was maybe not as flashy with the robes and the music, but I haven't changed my thinking; I haven't changed my psychology; I haven't changed my wrestling in any aspect. … But as far as the 'Glorious' character, the song itself has helped evolve what I am in the ring."

Learning from WWE Performance Center guest instructor and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:

"In my mind, there is no better person to learn from than Shawn Michaels. One of the things I've never really learned a lot about was just the emotion of what you do with certain emotions at certain times, so we talk a lot about the character development stuff, how to carry yourself and honestly, just everything, really. Shawn is Shawn Michaels. Every time you can have him in your ear and sit down and hear what he has to say is beneficial."

His time with TNA and getting into a rut before coming to WWE:

"I was in a bit of a rut. Coming here has changed all that … With the company I was with before, we weren't on the road as much. It was basically a television brand. … I got into this business to perform and that's the most fun part about this business – being on the road and being in different cities and getting a chance to travel the world and do what you love to do. I just wasn't getting that anymore. …

"From the moment, I got to the hotel (at NXT TakeOver: Dallas last year) and then to the arena and started to meet the NXT talent and see the production of everything and having an opportunity to talk to Triple H that night, I knew then this is where I needed to be and this is where I wanted to be. The greatest decision I've ever made in my career was to come here. All I wanted from the moment I got here was the opportunity. One year later, it's been pretty incredible."

