- Above is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella on the red carpet at the FOX Upfronts in New York City earlier this week. Cena was there to promote American Grit. As noted, they also attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts. Regarding Brie Bella giving birth earlier this month, Nikki revealed that Brie had to get a C-section. She said, "She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a C-section. Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!"

When asked about being Birdie Joe's uncle, Cena said he's still getting used to the idea of being an uncle. He said, "It's uncharted waters for me, but we'll figure out."

- ECW Original The Blue Meanie turns 44 years old today while former WCW star Kaz Hayashi also turns 44 and former WWE developmental talent Bobcat turns 46. Also, today would have been the 74th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, who passed away in January.

- GQ and The Rock are teaming up to give fans a private screening of the new Baywatch movie that comes out next week. To enter the contest, post your best recreation of Rock's recent GQ cover to Instagram with the hashtags #RockTheGQCover and #Contest. The contest ends on Sunday. Details and comments from the former WWE Champion are below:

I'll rent out an entire theater for you and all your friends for #Baywatch. Grab this mag and recreate this cover shot. Funniest wins! Go ???? https://t.co/AbDUG0Vu7f — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 17, 2017

Yup, get a copy of GQ and recreate my cover shot. I'll rent out an entire theater for U and your friends for #Baywatch. Most fun pic wins????? https://t.co/wu9syW8UeB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 17, 2017

