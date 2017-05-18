- Today marks two years since current WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens made his main roster debut in a RAW segment with John Cena. Owens took to Twitter and wrote the following on the memory:
On this day 2 years ago, I showed up on #Raw to assault my child's hero on national television.— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 18, 2017
Happy Anniversary @JohnCena! @WWE
- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended last night's Metallica concert on Long Island, New York, as did another pro wrestling couple - Bubba Ray Dudley and Velvet Sky. Below are photos of the couples at the show:
Best night ever at @Metallica with @bullyray5150! #MetInLongIsland ???????????? pic.twitter.com/n8elM2MENQ— ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) May 18, 2017
Just left @Metallica #WorldWired show w/ @StephMcMahon. Incredible...thank you to the whole band for a great time. #MustSee! pic.twitter.com/S8XQMBLdxC— Triple H (@TripleH) May 18, 2017
