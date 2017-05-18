- Today marks two years since current WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens made his main roster debut in a RAW segment with John Cena. Owens took to Twitter and wrote the following on the memory:

On this day 2 years ago, I showed up on #Raw to assault my child's hero on national television.

Happy Anniversary @JohnCena! @WWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 18, 2017

- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended last night's Metallica concert on Long Island, New York, as did another pro wrestling couple - Bubba Ray Dudley and Velvet Sky. Below are photos of the couples at the show:

