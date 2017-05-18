- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock will be hosting the Saturday Night Live season finale with Katy Perry this weekend on NBC. SNL posted this new commercial for the show with Rock having everyone's back.

Dolph Ziggler noted on Twitter that he will be on FOX Business program Kennedy Nation later tonight at 8pm EST. Ziggler has appeared on the show several times in the past year or so.

- Samoa Joe, Elias Samson and Bayley will make their Madison Square Garden debuts on Friday, July 7th at the WWE live event that night. Below is the updated line-up:

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows

* The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Elias Samson, Bo Dallas, Goldust, Curt Hawkins and Titus O'Neil vs. Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews

