- Courtesy of The Fight Network, Impact Wrestling posted this video of Bully Ray's top 5 matches in TNA - Mr. Anderson at Impact: No Surrender 2013, AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2011, Sting at Slammiversary 2013, Jeff Hardy at Lockdown 2013 and Devon at Against All Odds 2011.

Impact posted the following graphic to confirm several recent signings - Kongo Kong, Diamante, Anthony Mayweather (Crimson), Wilcox (Jax Dane), Matt Sydal, Ava Storie and Dezmond Xavier.

Just some of the new faces you'll see on #IMPACTWrestling in the future! The future looks good! #IMPACTfulNews #MakeIMPACTGreat pic.twitter.com/jqaP0DOkWO — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 17, 2017

- James Storm and Ethan Carter III hype their much-anticipated match on tonight's Impact episode in these new videos:

Now, @JamesStormBrand reacts to the over 30 lashings from @therealec3 from last week. Storm is livid and rightfully so. #FirstWord pic.twitter.com/4CwtHLRWY9 — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2017

How many lashes did @therealec3 give @jamesstormbrand last week? Over 30 and EC3 says it was all a part of his plan. #FirstWord @PopTV pic.twitter.com/Y3EkpBkYzP — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2017

