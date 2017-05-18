- Kayfabe Commentaries released their "Supercard: SummerSlam 1988 with The Honky Tonk Man" DVD this week. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion talks about losing his title that night to The Ultimate Warrior in just 27 seconds, politics behind the finish and more. Above is the trailer.

- WWE stock was up 1.77% today, closing at $19.52 per share. Today's high was $19.70 and the low was $19.12.

- Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today and commented on the death of musician Chris Cornell, who committed suicide at the age of 52 overnight. WWE's "Road Dogg" Brian James tweeted the following on singing the song Blackhole Sun while Cornell and his band Soundgarden were sitting ringside for a WWE show in Tacoma, Washington years ago:

I sang the chorus of "Blackhole Sun" to Sound Garden who were seated in the front row of a sold out @TacomaDome one night! #RIPChrisCornell — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 18, 2017

It was one of the more memorable moments in my career as @RealBillyGunn and I always recall the loudest reaction we ever got was that night! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 18, 2017

