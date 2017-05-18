Welcome to WrestlingInc.com's live coverage of 'Impact Wrestling' on Pop TV and The Fight Network in Canada. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. We'll be updating the page with results, tweets and video highlights throughout the show.

Tune in to @IMPACTWRESTLING TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on @fightnet! pic.twitter.com/X5NVej0Gda — Fight Network (@fightnet) May 18, 2017

IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped at 'The Impact Zone' in Orlando, Florida

The show opens with a video recap of what took place last week on Impact. From L.A.X's faux funeral for The Decay, and their confrontation with the Veterans of War, to Alberto El Patron defeating Magnus to become the new GFW Global Champion. Also highlighted in the video is the announcement of the return of 'Ultimate X'. Which will see Low-Ki defend the X division championship against Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee tonight.

Inside the 'Impact Zone', Dave Penzer introduces the current Impact Tag Team Champions L.A.X. They make their way to the ring from their own separate entrance way. Which is off to the side of the normal ramp way. It is very similar to the ECW entranceway, when that brand re-launched on the Sci-Fi network.... This entrance and the opening 5 minutes of Impact can be seen in the video below.

GFW TAG TEAM TITLE TOURNAMENT

L.A.X. (Santana & Ortiz) w/Konnan,Diamante & Homicide vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr.

All 4 men get in the ring and start shoving at the outset. Garza Jr. slingshots Laredo into LAX. They then both leap onto Santana and Ortiz at ringside. The tandem offense continues for Laredo and Garza. They hit an assisted neckbreaker on Santana. Ortiz breaks the count and then gets in the ring. Ortiz ends up hitting a death valley driver on Laredo but he blind tags in Garza Jr, who leaps off and hits a flying dropkick. Santana tags himself in and goes to the air and tags Garza with a missile dropkick. Santana takes control connecting with several strikes. LAX the double teams Garza and they hit a backbreaker/leg drop combo on Garza. With Garza knocked to the outside, Homicide goes on the attack while the ref is distracted..... Mathews on commentary announces the main event of Slammiversary in July. Which will be Lashley defending the Impact World Title against GFW Champiion Alberto El Patron.

LAX stays in control for the next couple of minutes. Garza Jr. rallies and strips out of his tights. Laredo Kid is tagged in and takes to the air. Ortiz goes to the top with Laredo, Garza sneaks up from behind and powerbombs Ortiz off the top with Laredo in his arms. When they land, Santana flies off the top rope with an awkward looking frog splash. The show goes to it's first break with all four men grounded.....

We go into commercial break like this!! Who is moving forward in the @GFWWrestling Tag Team Tournament? Stay tuned. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/gzBoyIER5v — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 19, 2017

