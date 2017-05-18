- Above is the full World Heavyweight Title match featuring then-Champion Randy Orton vs. Christian at Over the Limit in 2011. Orton defeated Christian after nailing him with an RKO.

See Also Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Wants To Wrestle, Having More WWE World Title Reigns In Him

- WWE will return to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX for SmackDown Live on Tuesday, July 11th. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, May 19th at ticketmaster.com or ATTCenter.com.

- Hideo Itami posted the following on his Twitter regarding his NXT Championship match against Bobby Roode this Saturday at Takeover: Chicago. Remember to join us on Saturday for live coverage of the event at 7pm ET with the Kickoff show.

Since I've come to WWE. I haven't lived up to my expectations. But finally I will have the opportunity to show, WHO I AM.

Get ready #G2S — Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) May 18, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.