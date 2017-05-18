- Above is the full World Heavyweight Title match featuring then-Champion Randy Orton vs. Christian at Over the Limit in 2011. Orton defeated Christian after nailing him with an RKO.
- WWE will return to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX for SmackDown Live on Tuesday, July 11th. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, May 19th at ticketmaster.com or ATTCenter.com.
- Hideo Itami posted the following on his Twitter regarding his NXT Championship match against Bobby Roode this Saturday at Takeover: Chicago. Remember to join us on Saturday for live coverage of the event at 7pm ET with the Kickoff show.
Since I've come to WWE. I haven't lived up to my expectations. But finally I will have the opportunity to show, WHO I AM.— Hideo Itami / ???? (@HideoItami) May 18, 2017
Get ready #G2S
