Tommaso Ciampa of DIY was reportedly injured at tonight's NXT live event in Highland Heights, KY.
Ciampa and Gargano were scheduled to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the titles at NXT: Takeover this Saturday.
We will have more soon. Below are photos of the injury:
Tommaso Ciampa clearly in Pain! #wwe #WWELive #nxthighlandheights pic.twitter.com/K4xA330AS4— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 19, 2017
Tommaso Ciampa helped to the back after the Match was officially Stopped! #nxthighlandheights #wwe #WWELive pic.twitter.com/O16k75i39r— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 19, 2017
