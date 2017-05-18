Tommaso Ciampa of DIY was reportedly injured at tonight's NXT live event in Highland Heights, KY.

Ciampa and his partner, Johnny Gargano, were facing Sanity at the show. A few minutes into the match, Ciampa dived off the ring apron onto Sanity and hurt his left leg. The match was quickly stopped and ruled a no-contest. An upset Ciampa hopped to the back yelling, "get me the f--k out of here."

Ciampa and Gargano were scheduled to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the titles at NXT: Takeover this Saturday.

We will have more soon. Below are photos of the injury:

Tommaso Ciampa helped to the back after the Match was officially Stopped! #nxthighlandheights #wwe #WWELive pic.twitter.com/O16k75i39r — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 19, 2017

Aston Gerber contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.