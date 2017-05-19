Source: WWE Network's Table For 3

As noted, Team ECK, Edge, Christian, and Kurt Angle, assembled over a meal on WWE Network's Table For 3. Among other things, Christian talked about his experiences with Angle in WWE's developmental system and Angle's awkward appearance at Christian's wedding.

Christian, who was in WWE's developmental system with Angle, said he knew the Olympic gold medalist was a natural right away.

"I was already under a developmental contract at the time and they were just bringing me back monthly to figure out if I was ready to go up to the main roster. [Angle] never had a pro wrestling match [at that time]. Like, I remember getting in there and doing the basic lockups and grabbing the arm, just basic things that you learn very early on. And sometimes it takes guys are long time to pick those types of things up and I remember, boom, the first time [Angle] had it. Every time, [Angle] had it and I remember thinking to myself, 'my God, this guy is a natural.'"

Interestingly, Christian had Angle's first match at a spot show in the New England area. When Christian told Angle not to worry because he would talk to him throughout the entire match, 'The Wrestling Machine' became even more worried.

"To me, that was a huge honor. First of all, for me, they trusted me to be the guy to come in there and have a match with [Angle]. I was like, 'don't worry, you always know what you're doing out there. I'm going to talk to you' and [Angle is] like, 'what? Don't do that.' I was like, 'what do you mean?' 'You can't talk.' I was like, 'yeah, I might even tell you a joke' and now he [has] got his hands here [over his face], 'please, don't make me laugh. Please, don't talk to me.'"

Also during the show, Christian recalled that Angle showed up to his wedding with a noticeably red face and ripped pants.

"Maybe a little known fact that [Angle] stood up at my wedding. That's how good friends we are and Adam was obviously the best man. When [Angle] showed up, his face was like beet red and I was like, 'Kurt, are you alright?' He was like, 'I haven't put this tux on for a while. The button is too tight.' And it looked like [Angle's] head was going to pop. And [Angle was] like, 'hey, look at this,' and [Angle] put [his] leg up and [he] ripped the crotch out of the pants on the way to the wedding."

To watch this or any episode of Table For 3, subscribe to WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit WWE Network's Table For 3 with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.