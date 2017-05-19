- The Octagon returns June 3 from Brazil with UFC 212, as Jose Aldo and Max Holloway meet to unify the featherweight titles. But before that takes place, check out an in-depth look into the training and prep for both Aldo and Holloway in an extended video preview for the event.

The co-main event featuring strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz is also previewed in the video above.

- UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes Ronda Rousey can compete inside the Octagon again. But she needs to want to do it to be successful.

Johnson, who recently tied Anderson Silva's record with 10 consecutive title defenses, talked with SI.com about the former UFC female bantamweight champion.

"Everybody (expletive) loses," Johnson said when asked about Rousey rebounding from defeat. "It's part of the sport. Grow up. Look, Ronda you lost two (expletive) fights in a row and you made more (expletive) money than the women's roster. You'll be fine, don't worry about it."

- During a recent edition of UFC Tonight, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones continued their lengthy rivalry by firing off more shots against one another. The two will finally square off again this July at UFC 214.

"I'm so excited to be fighting this dude again," Cormier said. "I've been waiting two-and-a-half years and I've started the war of words. Bottle to the face. Bap!"

Jones, appearing on a previously recorded interview, said "He wants what I have. He wants to be known as the guy. He's simply not. The truth is he's not a champion. He never won NCAA, the Olympics and he never won the UFC light heavyweight championship."

Cormier claimed the belt after it was stripped from Jones, who earned a decision win in the first meeting between the two.

