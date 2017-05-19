Source: USA Today

Pete Dunne spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" section before his upcoming WWE UK Championship Special appearance. Here are some of the highlights:

The evolution of his "Bruiserweight" character:

"I had an idea of who I am and who my character is through what I've done on the independents. I used that as my developmental, trying to get to WWE. Once I got to WWE, what they did with me, with the hype videos and the way they shot me and the cameras, I learned a lot more about who I was as a character. Having done more NXT stuff since then has also helped me get that character across. The audience better understands who I am now and I've gotten tons more exposure."

Potentially moving to WWE full-time:

"I don't know if I'm going to still be on the independents (with the WWE show) so I'm trying to have the best time that I can until I have to take all my energy and focus it on WWE."

Pete Dunne On 'Bruiserweight' Origin, How He Got An Early Start In Pro Wrestling, Training In Japan
See Also
Pete Dunne On 'Bruiserweight' Origin, How He Got An Early Start In Pro Wrestling, Training In Japan

Using a child as a weapon in a recent indie match:

"I'm trying to do something different and completely out of the box and give the audience something they'll remember. ...Pulling the kid out of the audience, I hope that is going to be something that kid and his family remember for the rest of his life. ...Right now, I can be a bit more free and a bit more relaxed to be myself and hopefully go out there and have more fun."

Pete Dunn also discussed getting into pro wrestling at a young age. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles