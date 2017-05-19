Source: USA Today

Pete Dunne spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" section before his upcoming WWE UK Championship Special appearance. Here are some of the highlights:

"I had an idea of who I am and who my character is through what I've done on the independents. I used that as my developmental, trying to get to WWE. Once I got to WWE, what they did with me, with the hype videos and the way they shot me and the cameras, I learned a lot more about who I was as a character. Having done more NXT stuff since then has also helped me get that character across. The audience better understands who I am now and I've gotten tons more exposure."

Potentially moving to WWE full-time:

"I don't know if I'm going to still be on the independents (with the WWE show) so I'm trying to have the best time that I can until I have to take all my energy and focus it on WWE."

Using a child as a weapon in a recent indie match:

"I'm trying to do something different and completely out of the box and give the audience something they'll remember. ...Pulling the kid out of the audience, I hope that is going to be something that kid and his family remember for the rest of his life. ...Right now, I can be a bit more free and a bit more relaxed to be myself and hopefully go out there and have more fun."

Pete Dunn also discussed getting into pro wrestling at a young age. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

