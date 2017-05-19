- Above is about 5 WWE Superstars who impersonated Kane. The list includes: The Undertaker, AJ Lee, X-Pac, Goldust, and "Imposter Kane."
- After battling numerous times on the indies, Matt Hardy tweeted out that the Young Bucks are a "Trailblazing" team and he would want to face them again in the WWE:
The #BucksOfYouth are a TRAILBLAZING team. I'd love to battle them once again if they EVAH decide to step foot inside a @WWE ring. https://t.co/Hlacad4Fdi— #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 19, 2017
Matt Jackson responded shortly after:
@MATTHARDYBRAND @WWE Maybe one of these days, V1.— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 19, 2017
