- Above is about 5 WWE Superstars who impersonated Kane. The list includes: The Undertaker, AJ Lee, X-Pac, Goldust, and "Imposter Kane."

- Today, Andre the Giant would have turned 71 years old, he passed away in 1993. NXT Star Aleister Black turns 32 years old today, as well. As of this writing, WWE sent out a a birthday tribute to Andre via their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to the late, great EIGHTH Wonder of the World #AndreTheGiant! #HappyBirthdayAndre A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 19, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

- After battling numerous times on the indies, Matt Hardy tweeted out that the Young Bucks are a "Trailblazing" team and he would want to face them again in the WWE:

The #BucksOfYouth are a TRAILBLAZING team. I'd love to battle them once again if they EVAH decide to step foot inside a @WWE ring. https://t.co/Hlacad4Fdi — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 19, 2017

Matt Jackson responded shortly after:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.