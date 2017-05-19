- Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was recently a guest on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, as seen in the video above. During the appearance, Waltman said that he used to volunteer at a homeless shelter and once had a gun pulled on him.
Waltman also revealed that Rick Steiner once pulled a gun on him and shot him in the chest with a blank.
"Rick Steiner pulled a f--king like .45 or a .357 out and shot me in the chest with a blank," Waltman said. "Thought I got shot, too, when the wad hit me."
- ROH announced this week that they have signed Travis "Flip" Gordon to an exclusive contract.
"Just two years since his first match, Gordon's meteoric rise and innovative offense has made him one of the hottest free agent in the world," ROH stated on their website. "Ring of Honor is thrilled to welcome Flip Gordon to the ROH Roster!"
- Former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon, f.k.a. Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA, revealed on Twitter that TNA had forgotten to renew her contract, which led to her departure from the company. Varon worked for TNA from 2009 - 2013. She wrote:
It was TNA @IMPACTWRESTLING that forgot to renew my contract. Not @WWE— Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 16, 2017
