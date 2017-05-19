- At yesterday's NJPW US Press Conference a number of wrestlers were named for the upcoming G1 Special on July 1 and 2. As noted previously, the first show will air live on AXS TV at 8pm EST. Here's the lineup:

* Bad Luck Fale* Billy Gunn* Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe)* BUSHI* Cody Rhodes* David Finlay* Dragon Lee* EVIL* Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa)* Hangman Page* Hiromu Takahashi* Hiroshi Tanahashi* Jay Lethal* Jay White* Juice Robinson* Jushin Liger* Kazuchika Okada* Kenny Omega* KUSHIDA* Marty Scurll* Michael Elgin* Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)* SANADA* Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka & Yohei Komatsu)* Tetsuya Naito* Titán* Tomohiro Ishii* Volador, Jr.* War Machine (Hanson & Ray Rowe)* Will Ospreay* YOs--tATSU* Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)* Yujiro Takahashi* Zack Sabre, Jr.

- While it's been confirmed Jay Lethal and Adam Page are in the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship tournament. NJPW also said the IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and Junior Tag Team Championship will all be defended at these shows.

See Also New Japan Pro Wrestling U.S. Debut To Air Live On AXS

- Here is yesterday's NJPW U.S. Press Conference which included Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.