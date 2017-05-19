- Above is Chris Jericho talking about the recent passing of Chris Cornell, lead singer for Soundgarden and Audioslave, among a number of other acts. Jericho talks about how he was such a "Metal guy" that he didn't get into grunge for quite awhile, but once he heard Cornell's voice, he couldn't believe how "beautiful and powerful" it was.

WWE asked fans: "Who will be the first person to defeat NXT Women's Champion Asuka?" As of this writing, the top four picks are: Ember Moon (45 percent), Other (20 percent), Nikki Cross (14 percent), Ruby Riot (9 percent). The three low votes were Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

See Also Chris Jericho On Latest WWE Run Among The Best And Lasting Longer Than Expected, Getting Others Over

- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock will be hosting the Saturday Night Live season finale with Katy Perry this weekend on NBC. Here the two are posing for photos on set.

"Luv this one & her personality. Very infectious and insanely talented @katyperry. Not sure who the big, brown, bald tattooed one is with the ??shirt ruining the pic but whatev.. We're goin' out with a bang! #SaturdayNightLive #SeasonFinale"

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.