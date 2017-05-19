We reported on Thursday night that Tommaso Ciampa of DIY was injured at that evening's NXT live event in Highland Heights, KY. Early during a match pitting DIY against Sanity, Ciampa dived off the ring apron onto Sanity and hurt his left leg. The match was quickly stopped and ruled a no-contest. An upset Ciampa hopped to the back yelling, "get me the f--k out of here."

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were scheduled to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the titles at NXT: Takeover this Saturday. Triple H took part in a media conference call this morning to promote the event, which you can listen to in the video above. During the call, I asked Triple H about Ciampa's injury and his status for this Saturday.

"He turned his ankle somewhere [during the match]," Triple H said. "As a precaution everything shut down, it stopped, he got out of there. He went for an X-ray last night, and there's no break or fracture. He's got an ankle sprain. When I texted with him this morning, he was feeling better and was up moving around and felt like he was not going to have an issue with it. It was not really bothering him, it was not really as bad as they thought it was."

Triple H noted that Ciampa was up and moving around, and their medical team will decide if he can work Saturday's show. He said that as of right now, Ciampa is in "but we'll see how that goes." He added that Gargano and Ciampa were very excited to work in Chicago, which is somewhat of their homebase, and he would hate to see that ruined because it's a moment for them.

I asked Triple H if there was a backup plan in place in case Ciampa is not able to work the match. Triple H said that if Ciampa's condition worsens today, then he will try to figure out other plans.

"Right now I'm going to keep a positive frame of mind that he will be there tomorrow," Triple H said.

