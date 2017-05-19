Source: Bleacher Report

Tyler Bate spoke with Bleacher Report before his WWE UK Championship Match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Here are some of the highlights:

"Myself and Pete are two of the best people to represent what the UK style has to offer. I'm looking forward to taking that pressure and making the most of it. You don't even need me to tell you how physical he is. All you have to do is watch the first 30 seconds of a Pete Dunne match. He had a big hand in training me, so I know all his secrets. There's nothing he can pull out that would surprise me."

Wrestling in front of a Chicago crowd:

"I'm very much looking forward to the fans, as typical as that sounds. Chicago fans are quite infamous for being rowdy, louder-than-everyone-else fans."

What makes him different:

"I'd say what makes me stand out is that I pride myself on being quite an adaptable wrestler to any kind of style, whether it be technical, picking people up and throwing them over my head or even flipping around the ring."

Tyler Bate also discussed switching to a vegan diet and more on his upcoming match against Pete Dunne. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

