- In the video above, Matt Sydal discussed Impact Wrestling's upcoming tour in India. Sydal said that he thinks it will be the "trip of a lifetime" and discussed what he hopes to get out of the trip.

"If we can increase the connection and reduce the distance between our two cultures, that's what I'm looking for," Sydal said. "It may seem like a world apart, but the truth is we're neighbors. We're all one, we're all in the same globe, we're all the human race and we're all in it together. The more connectivity and the more communication and the more interaction between the Indian fans and the American fans... they're not different fans, they're all Impact Wrestling fans and that's what's important."

- Impact Wrestling star Andrew Everett revealed on Twitter this week that he's been wrestling with a torn meniscus for seven months. He said that he is going to fix it and "come back better," as seen below:

Best time as ever... I've been performing on a torn meniscus for 7 months. Time to fix it and come back better. See you at Slammiversary. ?? — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017

Clear minded as I've been in years. Only direction to go is forward. Thank you. — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017

