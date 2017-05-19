- In the video above, Matt Sydal discussed Impact Wrestling's upcoming tour in India. Sydal said that he thinks it will be the "trip of a lifetime" and discussed what he hopes to get out of the trip.
- Impact Wrestling star Andrew Everett revealed on Twitter this week that he's been wrestling with a torn meniscus for seven months. He said that he is going to fix it and "come back better," as seen below:
Best time as ever... I've been performing on a torn meniscus for 7 months. Time to fix it and come back better. See you at Slammiversary. ??— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017
Clear minded as I've been in years. Only direction to go is forward. Thank you.— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 19, 2017
