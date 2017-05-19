- WWE has posted several videos of Kane from his May the 19th storyline, which was revealed to be the date that his mother and adopted family were killed in a fire many years earlier. The angle was to promote the release date of Kane's movie, See No Evil. In the angle an imposter Kane, who was played by Luke Gallows, started stalking the real Kane. Kane would go on to reveal that the imposter was someone from his past who was sadistic. The two faced off at Vengeance with the imposter winning in a bad match. The next night on RAW, Kane destroyed the imposter and took back his mask, ending the storyline.

Below is video of the imposter Kane making his debut:

Below is another video of the imposter Kane confronting the real one:

In this video, Kane kicks the imposter Kane out of the arena and takes back his mask:

- Dolph Ziggler will be appearing at Cricket Wireless in Wheeling, Illinois this Sunday ahead of that evening's Backlash pay-per-view. Ziggler will be signing autographs and posing for photos from 11am - 1pm at the store located at 23 West Dundee Road.

- Natalya's latest column for The Calgary Sun looks at the recent WWE European tour. In the column, Natalya revealed that she got to know Mojo Rawley much better during the trip.

"Each day of this European tour, we have jumped from city to city and sometimes country to country," Natalya wrote. "I've loved the travel and have loved getting to spend more time with my fellow WWE Superstars. Twice now I have sat next to Mojo Rawley on our flights and I realized that even though we work together five days a week, we don't know much about each other. Getting to know him and my other colleagues better is one of the special parts about these overseas tours. We are doing something that so few people get to experience together, and we are building bonds that will last a lifetime. I love you, Mojo!"

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.